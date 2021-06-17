Left Menu

Projects worth Rs 103 cr approved under Mo School Abhiyan in Odisha

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 17-06-2021 23:50 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 23:36 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The executive council meeting of Mo School initiative on Thursday approved projects worth Rs 103 crore, official sources said.

The meeting was held in a virtual mode under the chairmanship of School and Mass Education Department Principal Secretary Satyabrata Sahu.

The Mo School is an initiative that aims to create a platform for people to connect, collaborate and contribute for revamping the government and government-aided schools in Odisha.

In the last month, more than 17,000 alumni have joined the Mo School initiative and donated Rs 5.02 crore for the development of their respective schools.

Financial aid of Rs 30 crore has also been granted to Mo School Abhiyan from various corporate social responsibility funds, an official statement said.

As many as 5.24 lakh alumni have been associated with the Mo School initiative, while more than 34,000 schools in all 30 districts of the state have joined the campaign so far, the official release stated.

The executive council has approved projects worth Rs 103 crore, which includes a contribution by the alumni, matching grants by the state government, and CSR funds, it said.

Some major steps were recently undertaken by Mo School to make the school adoption programme (SAP) more successful and efficient.

A virtual orientation programme for the headteachers of all SAP schools across the state was conducted and a guidance note on SAP implementation was shared with them by the Mo School.

Virtual meetings were conducted by the headteachers of 844 adopted schools, which have chalked out a roadmap for developmental activities to be undertaken under the SAP.

Teachers will be imparted training under the High School Transformation programme on smart classrooms and well- versed with curated digital educational contents.

For teachers in mathematics and science subjects, special training programmes will be conducted.

The Mo School will be extending its 'Code Club' activities to 1,000 schools under the High School Transformation programme.

Once the Covid situation improves, community-based reading activities for primary school students will be organised at 10,000 locations across the state by Mo School.

PTI HMB AAM MM MM

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

