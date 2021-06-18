Gunmen kidnap more than 80 students from Nigerian school -teacher
Reuters | Kaduna | Updated: 18-06-2021 11:09 IST | Created: 18-06-2021 10:49 IST
- Country:
- Nigeria
Gunmen kidnapped more than 80 students in a raid on a school in Nigeria's northwestern state of Kebbi, a teacher told Reuters.
Police said five teachers were also abducted and an officer killed in Thursday's attack.
