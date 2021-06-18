How Will Blockchain Affect The Future of Education and Learning? Tim Miller, CEO Certif-ID Shares His Views

- Madhuri Dubey, Founder - National Skills Network, recently conducted an online interview with Tim Miller, Co-Founder & CEO - Certif-ID, to talk about how blockchain technology can better facilitate digital transactions.

Tim Miller is an enthusiastic, driven thinker with a global perspective and is involved in the strategic development of future-ready learning, training, and consultancy solutions. With diversified international work experience covering digitalization of learning solutions, management system certification, product certification, and training - across 25 countries, Tim has his finger on the pulse of the technologies and trends that fuel the market. Recently, Madhuri Dubey, the Founder of National Skills Network, sat down with Tim to discuss how breaking down fundamental constraints by applying technology in innovative ways has led him to create a blockchain-powered platform.

Advertisement

Read their conversation below.

Why did you turn to blockchain technology for Certif-ID? The vision of Certif-ID is to bridge the gap between 'New Economy' skills and employment prospects. To bring trust and transparency to digital transactions. Through Certif-ID, one of our goals is to harmonize educational standards and bring equal opportunity to technical professionals around the world. In line with this, we have focused on building a community of professionals in developing markets, helping them to showcase their skills and find employment in developed markets. We, therefore, needed a technology that would help us build a system to support the coexistence of traditional services and new services. And blockchain technology combined with data analytics and automation was our ideal choice. Its decentralized ledger system offers us much-needed transparency and traceability. What is the foundation of the Certif-ID platform? Our primary mission is to harmonize educational standards and bring equal opportunity to technical professionals around the world. For this, we needed a process that would align with existing training providers to explore current levels of training and expected competency outcomes. To achieve this, Certif-ID uses the European Skills, Competences, Qualifications, and Occupations (ESCO) framework and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The ESCO framework provides an excellent guide and can support the process of skill and competency mapping to job roles and occupations. It identifies the key indicators and the core skills, which are required to meet industry-specific needs, while also describing the steps required to achieve global standards. Additionally, we addressed the lack of transparency in the certification process by digitizing and powering it with blockchain technology. This ensures that the digital certificates issued through Certif-ID are verifiable instantly and immutable. AI on our platform furthers our mission in various ways, whether it is our smart search feature or providing course and job recommendations based on members' skills. On the whole, Certif-ID is designed for individuals who want to learn new skills, providing easy access to credible courses and institutes for enrollment. After completing a course, learners can earn digital certificates via the Certif-ID platform. We are facilitating continuous upskilling, in turn, improving a learner's chance of landing a job and achieving professional equality.

How has Certif-ID grown since its inception in 2019? We had a great experience working on Certif-ID. It has certainly been challenging considering the current times, but we have been welcomed by people in the industry, communities, and beyond. Certif-ID is unquestionably solving current challenges, from making it a possibility for institutions to issue contactless digital certificates which can be verified instantly to providing a secure space for technical professionals to build a profile and gain visibility. We began our journey focused on helping Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions in their certification and accreditation processes. Today, we have multiple offerings for institutions such as data analytics to gain insights and business value. Technical professionals or members on Certif-ID can build their SkillPass. It is an online profile that one can use to showcase their skills and experience. SkillPass offers a range of features including, a self-assessment to gauge one's job readiness, a CV generator to create different CVs to suit the job role one is applying for, a Video CV to show off their personality, and much more. SkillPass is beneficial because it allows members to store, access, and share their credentials securely at any time from anywhere. Again, recruiters on the platform can list jobs, screen candidates based on their skills, access and verify their digital certificates, and make an informed decision on shortlisting the candidate for an interview.

What are some of the big events in the life of Certif-ID? Every small step we take toward bettering our platform and services has been a big event for us and I would like to thank an extremely dedicated team behind the scenes for this. We are extremely proud of our partnership with leading institutions of the likes of, TÜV Rheinland Academy, Automotive Skills Development Council (ASDC), ASTS Global Education India Pvt. Ltd., ICICI Foundation, and UNNATI Skill Center, publishing over 50,341 blockchain-powered digital certificates.

In 2020, we were able to run a large-scale event, titled 'Next Step Seafarers', focused on getting seafarers in the Philippines back to work, as a response to the impact of COVID. This event was a big success, with the support of UNESCO, multiple industry players, including Q2 Hr Solutions, TESDA (Technical Education and Skill Development Authority), and importantly an endorsement from the Vice President of the Philippines, Ms. Leni Robredo.

Recently, we have entered a new market of upholding environmental sustainability. We have partnered with Woodify, a startup focused on planting new, climate-resistant mixed forests across Germany. They are set to issue carbon credits digital certificates per year via Certif-ID to ensure that the issued carbon credits are encrypted, secure, and instantly verifiable. How do you foresee Certif-ID shaping the future of businesses? Most companies we converse with are faced with the similar challenges of not being able to track or monitor digital transactions. Using blockchain technology to secure transactions, making it possible to track assets from production to delivery or use by end-users, will solve this issue. This need for visibility will only increase for business across all sectors, from the supply chain to healthcare. Blockchain technology will continue to play a critical role in reducing fraud, losses from counterfeit and gray market trading, as well as increase confidence in end users. Additionally, as blockchain provides all parties access to the same information, it will reduce communication or data transfer errors. Businesses will gain more control over outsourced materials and will spend less time on validating data; ultimately improving quality, reducing cost, or both. For those who haven't started adopting blockchain my message would be, to embrace this change; decentralized, identity, and credentialing solutions are taking very big steps with some of the world's biggest and most trendsetting companies. It will undoubtedly play a massive role in your business' success. About NSN National Skills Network (NSN) is a digital platform dedicated to creating awareness about skill-based education and training by sharing the positive impact. NSN has helped many organizations in bringing visibility to their initiatives, networking, and promoting their vision for skilling Indian youth and making them employable.

Website: https://www.nationalskillsnetwork.in/ About Certif-ID Certif-ID is a dedicated skills community. It is a global networking platform built on blockchain technology, connecting technical training institutions, industry professionals, and recruiters. On the platform, technical training institutes can issue digital certificates placed on the blockchain, optimizing their certification and placement processes. Technical professionals can build their SkillPass to showcase their skills, record online interviews, plan their learning journeys, store all relevant information in a digital portfolio and share their credentials with potential recruiters. Recruiters can screen and source candidates based on competency, verify their digital records, and reduce recruitment efforts. Connecting key stakeholders in the technical sector, Certif-ID focuses on streamlining the sourcing process, bridging the skills gap between education and employment while establishing trust and transparency.

Website: https://certif-id.com/ Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1535599/NSN_Logo.jpg Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1535600/Certif_ID_Tim_Miller.jpg

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)