4 held by ACB for 'taking money in lieu of recruitment' in ESIC hospital in Rajasthan's Alwar

Four persons have been arrested by Rajasthan's Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for allegedly taking lakhs of rupees from candidates in lieu of recruitment in the Centre-run ESIC Medical College and Hospital in Alwar.

Three of the arrested accused are from a Gujarat-based company that had the contract for the recruitment of nursing staff and others in the hospital.

An amount of over Rs 20 lakh was also seized from the possession of the accused, who were held late on Thursday night from Alwar, Ajmer and Jodhpur, Director Deneral (DG), ACB B L Soni said on Friday.

The company, MJ Solanki, based in Gujarat's Rajkot, has the contract for the recruitment of nursing and other staff in the medical college and hospital. Instead of an open recruitment, the company officials were taking money from the candidates in lieu of appointments to the posts of nursing staff, the ACB alleged.

Following a tip-off, the ACB started collecting information about the matter and arrested the four persons, including the partner of the firm, Manjal Patel.

Patel was caught with cash amounting to Rs 15.5 lakh in Ajmer, while the company supervisor, Kanaram Chaudhary, and field in-charge Bharat Poonia were held in Alwar with Rs 5 lakh. An employee of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Jodhpur, Mahipal, was also arrested, the DG said.

He said the role of others involved in the recruitment process is also being examined.

