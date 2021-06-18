XLRI among top global business schools

XLRI- Xavier School of Management, Jamshedpur has been ranked among the top 47 global Business Schools spread across 21 countries in Positive Impact Rating (PIR) 2021.

The result of the second edition of the Positive Impact Rating 2021 was launched at the World Economic Forum in Lucerne-Burgenstock, Switzerland on Thursday.

Advertisement

''XLRI, Jamshedpur has reached the topmost level 5 (Pioneering Business Schools) among 47 participating business schools located in four continents and 21 countries in the second edition of Positive Impact Rating 2021... XLRI is the only Business School in the world to have moved up from Level 3 (progressing schools) to the topmost Level 5(Pioneering Business Schools) within a year,'' a statement from XLRI said.

Antonio Haulte, Executive Director, UN Global Compact Switzerland, said business can be a force for good, and this is strengthened by students who are the next generation of business leaders.

The PIR supports business schools to prioritise responsible management education UN Global Compact and PRME principles strongly support these ambitions, he added.

The Positive Impact Rating is a rating by students and for students, measuring the positive impact of business schools and how business schools contribute to solving societal challenges by energising the school and its culture besides contributing as a lever of change for transformation in business schools.

Fr Paul Fernandes, Director, XLRI remarked, ''For over seven decades, XLRI has steadfastly held on to its mission of proffering world-class education and ethics-driven teaching while nurturing responsible global leaders for the greater common good and a sustainable future. The PIR rating inspires us to work more diligently towards attaining our Vision and Mission.'' He said the millennial B-School students across the world have got a unique opportunity to evaluate their own business schools on how it is solving societal and sustainable challenges, and how they perceive their institution's positive impact on the community and society at large.

''This marks a paradigm shift towards fostering a collaborative ecosystem and making the process of management education more meaningful and serve as a tool for continually improving the business schools, especially in a world that is still suffering as a consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic'', he added.

''While traditional business school rankings in India and abroad have not shown significant engagement in integrating sustainability and social impact, the PIR has a clear focus on the social impact of business schools. The Covid-19 pandemic is an inflection point for B-Schools.

Business schools have to re-orient and re-invent themselves to the new reality and step up their role as positive change agents in addition to their traditional role of supporting business and the economy,'' said Sunil Varughese, Chief Brand & Sustainability Officer at XLRI.

XLRI, Jamshedpur is a premier, private management institute in India founded in 1949 by Fr Quinn Enright, in the 'steel city' of Jamshedpur.

Over the last seven decades, the institute has grown into a top- ranking business management school of international repute with a wide portfolio of management programmes and research publications.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)