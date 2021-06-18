Left Menu

Govt committed to introduce novel learning methods in higher education: K'taka DCM

18-06-2021
Govt committed to introduce novel learning methods in higher education: K'taka DCM
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan on Friday said the government is committed to introducing novel learning methods to reduce the gaps between theoretical and practical knowledge in higher education courses, including engineering, in its efforts to make the students globally competitive.

Making his presidential remarks in the inaugural session of the Regional Research Symposium on PBL (problem-based learning), a two-day virtual event organized by the Higher Education Council, he said educational institutions will be encouraged to achieve collaborations in pursuit of acquiring knowledge and skills.

He said that by the time a student graduates, along with the knowledge and skills, they also should be industry-ready.

If this becomes a reality, the gap between academia and industry will be filled, paving the way for innovation and entrepreneurship, Narayan, who holds the Higher Education portfolio, opined.

According to a release from the DCM's office, Prof K Kasturirangan, Chairperson, NEP Drafting committee, said the time is apt to consider introducing the 'PBL' method in engineering courses along the lines of implementing the National Education Policy.

The 'PBL' method introduces students to real-life problems and motivates them to find out the solutions in a collective way, he said, adding that this also enables them experience the aesthetic, emotional, moral,creative,analytical and other aspects of the situation in a holistic way.

