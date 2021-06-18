Left Menu

Sinha unveils Yoga videos in Dogri, Kashmiri languages

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 18-06-2021 18:19 IST | Created: 18-06-2021 18:02 IST
Sinha unveils Yoga videos in Dogri, Kashmiri languages
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday unveiled Yoga videos in Dogri and Kashmiri languages based on common yoga protocol issued by the Union Ministry of AYUSH, an official spokesman said.

He said the videos will be telecast on TV channels and social media platforms.

Speaking on the occasion, Sinha said practicing yoga keeps one healthy and happy.

The Lt Governor said that due to the noble initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) had taken a historic decision in 2014 to declare June 21 as the International Day of Yoga (IDY).

There is worldwide acceptance of Yoga now and it is a matter of pride for our country as Yoga is an integral part of our cultural heritage, he said.

Sinha emphasised that every citizen should do Yoga everyday to lead a healthy, stress free life and boost immunity particularly during the COVID-19 times.

"Yoga is the traditional science of mindfulness, consciousness and awareness. Health, wellness and global peace cannot be imagined without an aware and empathetic mind as enshrined in the Yogic principles of Yama, Niyama, Asana, Pranayama, Pratyahara, Dharana, Dhyana and Samadhi- Asthanga Yoga," the Lt Governor said.

He appealed to all to avail benefits of Yoga videos being telecast on TV channels and social and digital media links of Directorate of Indian Systems of Medicine (AYUSH) under the aegis the Health and Medical Education Department.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines hit by widespread internet outages

Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines hit by widespread internet outages

 Global
2
Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines briefly hit by widespread internet outages

Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines briefly hit by widespread internet out...

 Global
3
Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

 Israel
4
Researchers build world's smallest quantum computer for data centres

Researchers build world's smallest quantum computer for data centres

 Austria

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021