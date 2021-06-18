Left Menu

JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh served show-cause notice for protest on campus amid Covid

Updated: 18-06-2021 20:19 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The Jawaharlal Nehru University administration has issued a show-cause notice to its students' union president Aishe Ghosh for staging an on-campus demonstration in solidarity with the ongoing farmer agitation in December last year in violation of COVID-19 guidelines.

According to the notice issued by the JNU proctor's office, Ghosh was found ''violating COVID-19 rules implemented by the university and the Government of India''.

Ghosh has been asked to reply to the notice by June 24.

The JNU Students' Union president said on Twitter that the notice has been issued for their protest on December 5 last year in support of a call given by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha which has been spearheading the agitation against the Centre's three farm laws.

''Let this be said loud and clear, for any injustice happening around us, in this society, we will keep speaking against the oppressor. We will keep speaking for the oppressed. In solidarity with our farmers,'' she tweeted.

In less than a week, Ghosh has been issued at least four show-cause notices by the proctor's office.

Last week, she was issued a show-cause notice for a protest in 2018, calling it an act of ''indiscipline and misconduct''.

The JNUSU president said she has been issued another notice for an act of ''effigy burning'' of the ABVP and a fourth one for holding a protest earlier this year demanding that the library be reopened after the pandemic-induced closure.

Ghosh said she would reply to the notices.

