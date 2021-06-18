Guj: CM to celebrate Yoga day from home

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani will celebrate International Yoga Day on June 21 at his official residence instead of at a public event in view of the coronavirus pandemic, a government release said here on Friday.

Last year too the CM had opted for celebration from home under the pandemic's shadow.

On Monday, Rupani, his family members and state Yog Board chairman Shishpal and six Yoga instructors will perform `Asanas' (yoga exercises) at the CM's residence in Gandhinagar, the release said.

The program, to be held between 7:00 am and 7:45 am, will be streamed live on Rupani's Facebook page, said the release.

In the last one year, the Yog Board has trained 21,000 persons as yoga trainers. Some of them will receive certificates at the CM's hands at his residence. PTI PJT PD KRK KRK

