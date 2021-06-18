IIMA launches Centre for Leadership and Organisational Development

The Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad (IIMA) on Friday launched `Ashank Desai Centre for Leadership and Organisational Development' (ADCLOD) where research on the ''changing dynamics of leadership'' will be carried out, it said in a release.

The endowment for the Centre has been contributed by Ashank Desai, founder and former chairman, Mastek, who is an IIMA alumnus and a member of its Governing Board.

''Through the Centre, our faculty will research on the changing dynamics of leadership and translate the outcomes into knowledge that will equip leaders with best practices for improvement,'' IIM-A director Errol D'esoza said at the inauguration of the Centre. Desai said that he wanted to give back to his Alma Mater, ''particularly because my organisation, Mastek's idea was incubated in the IIMA premises''. The Centre is chaired by Vishal Gupta, Associate Professor of Organisational Behaviour at IIMA. PTI PD KRK KRK

