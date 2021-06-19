Left Menu

Committees formed to prepare academic curriculum: Deputy CM

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 19-06-2021 17:23 IST | Created: 19-06-2021 17:23 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Bengaluru, June 19 (PTI): Committees have been set up to prepare academic curriculum along the lines of National Educational Policy (NEP) for undergraduate and postgraduate courses, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan said on Saturday.

The committees, constituted through a government order, would prepare the curriculum to be implemented across the State from the academic year 2021-22, he said in a statement.

According to him, eight committees have been formed: Three under Faculty of Arts (Social Sciences, Humanities, Fine Arts and Visual Arts), three under Faculty of Sciences (Physical and Mathematical Sciences, Chemical and Biological Sciences, Earth Sciences) and one committee each under the Faculty of Commerce and Management and Engineering.

Narayan said the panels would be headed by Prof Y S Siddegowda, Vice-Chancellor, Tumakuru University; Prof D B Naik, Vice-Chancellor, Kannada Janapada University, Gotagodi, Shiggavi; Prof Nagesh V Bettakote, Vice-Chancellor, GH Music and Performing Arts University, Mysuru; Prof G Hemantha Kumar, Vice-Chancellor, University of Mysuru; Prof K B Gudasi, Vice-Chancellor, Karnataka University, Dharwad, Prof A M Pathan, Vice-Chancellor, KBN University, Kalaburagi; Prof P S Yadapadithaya, Vice-Chancellor, Mangaluru University; and Prof Karisiddappa, Vice-Chancellor, VTU, Belagavi.

PTI GMS NVG NVG

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

