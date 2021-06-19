IDSA launches Centre of Excellence for Direct Selling in Academics 

Indian Direct Selling Association (IDSA) on Saturday announced the launch of the Centre of Excellence for Direct Selling in Academics (CEDSA) jointly with Shoolini University.

CEDSA will be India's first centre of excellence for direct selling and will offer a year-long PG Diploma in direct sales starting from the academic year 2021-22, a statement said.

With this, IDSA has become the second direct selling association in the world to offer such a diploma, after the DSA of France, it added. IDSA Chairperson Rini Sanyal said CEDSA will open a new chapter in the direct selling ecosystem in the country and is hopeful that other educational institutions will also give the much-needed impetus on formal studies in this business model.

"We believe there is a need for an exhaustive academic curriculum, and that CEDSA can serve as a research incubator for direct selling in India," Sanyal said. The Centre was inaugurated by Himachal Pradesh Education Minister Govind Singh Thakur and Minister for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Rajinder Garg.

