Left Menu

Mumbai doctor held for forging papers to facilitate illegal adoption

A doctor from Shivaji Nagar in Mumbai was arrested for allegedly making fake documents of a baby boy earlier to facilitate an illegal adoption, Crime Branch officials said on Sunday.One of the kin of the family that adopted the infant boy approached Mumbai police claiming the papers, including birth certificate, seem to be fake.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-06-2021 15:12 IST | Created: 20-06-2021 15:12 IST
Mumbai doctor held for forging papers to facilitate illegal adoption
  • Country:
  • India

A doctor from Shivaji Nagar in Mumbai was arrested for allegedly making fake documents of a baby boy earlier to facilitate an illegal adoption, Crime Branch officials said on Sunday.

''One of the kin of the family that adopted the infant boy approached Mumbai police claiming the papers, including birth certificate, seem to be fake. A probe zeroed in on a Shivaji Nagar based doctor, who had told the couple the child was born in his hospital, despite the birth taking place in Rajasthan,'' the official said.

''The accused, by forging documents showing that the child was born here, managed to get a Mumbai-based family to adopt him. The child is over two years old now and the complaint on the illegal adoption that was filed recently seems to be the fallout of a dispute between the family that adopted the child and their kin,'' the official said.

While the doctor has managed to get bail, efforts are on to question the parents who adopted the child, the official added.

TRENDING

1
IonQ's quantum computers now available from Google Cloud Marketplace

IonQ's quantum computers now available from Google Cloud Marketplace

 Global
2
Joker malware targeting Android users again; remove these 8 apps from your phone

Joker malware targeting Android users again; remove these 8 apps from your p...

 Global
3
Instagram Reels will now display ads for all users worldwide

Instagram Reels will now display ads for all users worldwide

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Biden, Harris urge vaccinations as the U.S. looks likely to miss July 4 target; Mexico to donate 154,100 doses of AstraZeneza vaccine to Honduras and more

Health News Roundup: Biden, Harris urge vaccinations as the U.S. looks likel...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021