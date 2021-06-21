Left Menu

JNU's central library to remain closed in view of Covid situation

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-06-2021 10:01 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 10:01 IST
JNU's central library to remain closed in view of Covid situation
  • Country:
  • India

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has announced that the Dr BR Ambedkar Central Library will remain closed in view of the coronavirus situation.

The decision comes amid demands by students to reopen the library.

On June 11, the university had said that it would reopen the library soon in line with the government's orders.

''Due to the prevailing situation of COVID-19 and curfew announced by the Delhi government, the Dr BR Ambedkar Central Library will remain closed till further orders,'' the university said on Sunday.

Earlier this month, the university administration had alleged that a few students broke into the library and scuffled with security guards, following which they ''occupied'' the Dr BR Ambedkar Central library.

It had also lodged an FIR against them for allegedly breaking into the facility and clashing with the staff there.

Talking about the opening of the library, the university had said, ''After due deliberations, keeping in line with government orders and the academic interests of the student community, the university administration has decided to take appropriate steps to open the Dr BR Ambedkar Central Library soon.'' ''This will comply with the expected announcement of the government regarding further unlocking measures in Delhi,'' it had said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fish once labeled a 'living fossil' surprises scientists again; Chinese astronauts board space station module in historic mission and more

Science News Roundup: Fish once labeled a 'living fossil' surprises scientis...

 Global
2
Sha'Carri Richardson notches colorful win at Olympic trials

Sha'Carri Richardson notches colorful win at Olympic trials

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Israel says COVID-19 vaccines rejected by Palestinians were safe; Mexico posts 3,964 new coronavirus cases; 192 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says COVID-19 vaccines rejected by Palestinians ...

 Global
4
Odd News Roundup: Kyrgyz cricket farm hopes to tap Chinese insects market; Ukraine's inseparable couple ditches the handcuffs and parts ways

Odd News Roundup: Kyrgyz cricket farm hopes to tap Chinese insects market; U...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021