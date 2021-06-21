Left Menu

GMU-Sambalpur to get new utility centre

PTI | Sambalpur | Updated: 21-06-2021 10:12 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 10:12 IST
GMU-Sambalpur to get new utility centre
  • Country:
  • India

A utility centre will come up on the campus of the Gangadhar Meher University (GMU) in Odisha's Sambalpur at a cost of Rs 4.35 crore, an official said on Monday.

The principal's residential quarter will be demolished to make way for the utility centre, which will be a three- storied building, he said.

The utility centre will accommodate a bank, ATM, post office, gym, food court for the students and a common room, among others.

The ground floor of the building will be used for parking.

The utility centre will have a total area of 10,000 sq ft, deputy registrar UC Pati said.

The Odisha State Police Housing and Welfare Corporation would execute the work, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fish once labeled a 'living fossil' surprises scientists again; Chinese astronauts board space station module in historic mission and more

Science News Roundup: Fish once labeled a 'living fossil' surprises scientis...

 Global
2
Sha'Carri Richardson notches colorful win at Olympic trials

Sha'Carri Richardson notches colorful win at Olympic trials

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Israel says COVID-19 vaccines rejected by Palestinians were safe; Mexico posts 3,964 new coronavirus cases; 192 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says COVID-19 vaccines rejected by Palestinians ...

 Global
4
Odd News Roundup: Kyrgyz cricket farm hopes to tap Chinese insects market; Ukraine's inseparable couple ditches the handcuffs and parts ways

Odd News Roundup: Kyrgyz cricket farm hopes to tap Chinese insects market; U...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021