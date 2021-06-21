Committed to greater autonomy, cordial ties with Centre: TN Governor

Outlining the newly elected DMK regime's policy, Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Monday said the Tamil Nadu government is fully committed to achieving greater autonomy for states.

The Governor said the government would maintain a cordial relationship with the Union government as partners in the process of nation-building in line with our policy of extending our hand in friendship, even as we speak up for our rights.

Purohit in his ceremonial address to the 16th Assembly, his first after DMK formed the government after winning the April 6 Assembly polls, said the government is guided by the spirit of the Dravidian movement and identifies social justice, gender equality, economic equity, the opportunity for all through reservations and progress through education and social reforms as its core values.

''These values will drive every action, every legislation, every scheme, every initiative of this government,'' he said.

