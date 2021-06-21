Left Menu

Unable to get phone for online classes, Maha teen girl hangs self

A 17-year-old girl in Maharashtras Nanded district allegedly committed suicide as she did not have a mobile phone to attend online classes and her parents financial condition did not permit them to buy her one, police said on Monday.The girl, a resident of Naygaon, some 260 kilometres from here, hanged herself in her home on June 16, an official said.She is a Class XI student.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 21-06-2021 14:43 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 14:43 IST
Unable to get phone for online classes, Maha teen girl hangs self
  • Country:
  • India

A 17-year-old girl in Maharashtra's Nanded district allegedly committed suicide as she did not have a mobile phone to attend online classes and her parents' financial condition did not permit them to buy her one, police said on Monday.

The girl, a resident of Naygaon, some 260 kilometres from here, hanged herself in her home on June 16, an official said.

''She is a Class XI student. Her parents are daily wage workers. She wanted a phone to attend online classes but her parents were unable to arrange money to buy a device. This made the girl take the extreme step. A suicide note has been found, and the parents of the deceased have also confirmed the lack of a phone as the reason for the act,'' the Naygaon police station official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fish once labeled a 'living fossil' surprises scientists again; Chinese astronauts board space station module in historic mission and more

Science News Roundup: Fish once labeled a 'living fossil' surprises scientis...

 Global
2
Sha'Carri Richardson notches colorful win at Olympic trials

Sha'Carri Richardson notches colorful win at Olympic trials

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Israel says COVID-19 vaccines rejected by Palestinians were safe; Mexico posts 3,964 new coronavirus cases; 192 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says COVID-19 vaccines rejected by Palestinians ...

 Global
4
Soccer-Arnautovic starting vs Ukraine as Austria seek first knockout spot

Soccer-Arnautovic starting vs Ukraine as Austria seek first knockout spot

 Romania

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021