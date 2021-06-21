iTeltronics’ iScribe gets recognition at IMC Digital Technology Awards 2020

Left Menu

Wipro Chairman Mr. Rishad Premji awarded the certificate to the company at a virtual event on June 17.The recognition at the IMC Digital Technology Awards marks a major milestone in our journey and inspires us to innovate further, said Mr. P.S. Moorthy, CEO, iTeltronics, Bangalore.With funding from Angel Investor UNI-M Ventures, and mentoring by Mr. Gunavanth Vaid, iTeltronics launched iScribe, an innovative product that gives Chalk and Talk experience using normal pen and paper to teachers and students during virtual classes.Launched in July 2020, just months after the COVID-19 pandemic broke out, iScribe was designed and developed in India.

iScribe is an innovative product that helps create an experience of the physical classroom even in online classes.

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 21: Bengaluru-based iTeltronics was awarded a certificate of recognition at the prestigious IMC Digital Technology Awards 2020 for its innovative product iScribe, which helps teachers and students to write on any normal paper with a pen and the same getting digitized instantly.

The IMC Digital Technology Awards recognize the innovations by the IT industry and the digital transformation of organizations across a broad spectrum. An eminent jury selected the winners, and the awards were bestowed on IT companies and end-users of IT for technological solutions and transformative applications.

iTeltronics, founded in October 2019, was awarded the certificate in the small sector category in the category of emerging technologies. Wipro Chairman Mr. Rishad Premji awarded the certificate to the company at a virtual event on June 17.

''The recognition at the IMC Digital Technology Awards marks a major milestone in our journey and inspires us to innovate further,'' said Mr. P.S. Moorthy, CEO, iTeltronics, Bangalore.

With funding from Angel Investor UNI-M Ventures, and mentoring by Mr. Gunavanth Vaid, iTeltronics launched iScribe, an innovative product that gives 'Chalk and Talk' experience using normal pen and paper to teachers and students during virtual classes.

Launched in July 2020, just months after the COVID-19 pandemic broke out, iScribe was designed and developed in India. The product has transformed the way of teaching for more than 3,000 teachers and faculties, including those from premier institutions such as the IIT, IIIT, NIT, IISC, IISER besides other engineering colleges, degree colleges, major tutorials, and schools, etc.

''While technology cannot replace teachers, iScribe creates the physical classroom experience even in virtual classes. It also allows the students to grasp much better,'' said Mr. P.S. Moorthy, CEO, iTeltronics.

The product is available on Amazon and through their authorized Channel Partners across India.

For more information, kindly visit https://www.iteltronics.com/ PWR PWR

