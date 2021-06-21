Left Menu

Include minorities in consultations on redrawing assembly constituencies in J&K: APSCC

Raina said that any exercise without the participation of minority community members would be useless and meaningless.It is imperative that members of minority communities like Sikhs, Gujjars and Paharis are consulted by the Delimitation Commission since their population is large in many assembly segments.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 21-06-2021 17:44 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 17:18 IST
Include minorities in consultations on redrawing assembly constituencies in J&K: APSCC
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

All Parties Sikh Coordination Committee (APSCC) on Monday demanded the inclusion of minorities like Sikhs, Gujjars, and Paharis in the ongoing consultations of the Delimitation Commission as part of its exercise in Jammu and Kashmir. The APSCC in a statement said the exclusion of minorities is unacceptable and it would be fought tooth and nail by the members of concerned communities.

APSCC chairman Jagmohan Singh Raina said that members of different minorities need to be taken on board by the Delimitation Commission before any decision about the redrawing of assembly constituencies is taken. Raina said that any exercise without the participation of minority community members would be useless and meaningless.

''It is imperative that members of minority communities like Sikhs, Gujjars, and Paharis are consulted by the Delimitation Commission since their population is large in many assembly segments. The suggestions put forward by the political parties and minority community members should be put in the public domain before any final decision is taken by the Home Ministry,'' he said.

Raina said that in case members of minority communities are left out in the exercise then they would be constrained to come on roads and lodge protest. He said that minorities have suffered in Jammu and Kashmir and the time has come to apply balm on their wounds.

The APSCC has demanded the reservation of three seats in Kashmir and four seats in the Jammu division for the Sikh community.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fish once labeled a 'living fossil' surprises scientists again; Chinese astronauts board space station module in historic mission and more

Science News Roundup: Fish once labeled a 'living fossil' surprises scientis...

 Global
2
Sha'Carri Richardson notches colorful win at Olympic trials

Sha'Carri Richardson notches colorful win at Olympic trials

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Israel says COVID-19 vaccines rejected by Palestinians were safe; Mexico posts 3,964 new coronavirus cases; 192 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says COVID-19 vaccines rejected by Palestinians ...

 Global
4
COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone’s buying it

COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021