TNAU ranked third among State agricultural universities

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 21-06-2021 17:50 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 17:50 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Coimbatore, June 21 (PTI): Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) has been ranked first among agricultural universities in the southern States and third among the State agricultural universities in the country.

The ranking was done by Education World India magazine which conducts a survey on educational institutions every year and ranks them.

The ranks are based on faculty competence, faculty welfare & development, research and innovation, curriculum and pedagogy (digital readiness), industry interface, placements, infrastructure, internationalism, leadership/governance and range and diversity of study programmes, said a press release from TNAU.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

