Int'l Yoga Day observed on social media; BJP leaders urge all to make it part of daily life

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 21-06-2021 19:08 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 19:08 IST
Hundreds of people here practised yoga at home on Monday as COVID-19 curbs continued to remain in force, while some educational institutes organised online sessions for faculty members and students.

Among others, BJP state president Dilip Ghosh observed International Yoga Day as he meditated in the party's Malda office, abiding by the COVID-19 protocols, and several others joined him on Facebook live.

Ghosh's party colleagues, Union minister Babul Supriyo and Asansol South MLA Agnimitra Paul, also took to their social media handles to ask their followers to practise yoga.

''Yoga is the science of integrating your body, mind and soul... Make it part of your daily life and learn the art of keeping away your daily stress...#YogaForWellness #InternationalDayOfYoga #Meditation #InternationalYogaDay2021,'' Supriyo tweeted.

Paul posted a picture of her performing yoga on her Facebook account, and asked everyone to keep diseases at bay.

IIT Kharagpur held a demonstration session ''based on common yoga protocol'' at its gymkhana, with restricted participation.

It, however, encouraged online participation of faculty members and students over social media platforms.

Visva-Bharati University held Ayush Yoga practice session via zoom for its staff members and students.

''The session was part of an online workshop for COVID-19 prevention, care and rehabilitation,'' a university spokesman said.

Similar programmes were organised in the morning by IIM-Calcutta and Birla Industrial & Technological Museum.

Recognizing its universal appeal, the United Nations has proclaimed June 21 as the International Day of Yoga.

