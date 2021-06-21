Left Menu

U.S. Supreme Court rejects NCAA defense of athlete compensation limits

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 21-06-2021 19:46 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 19:46 IST
The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday ruled against the National Collegiate Athletic Association in its bid to maintain limits on education-related compensation for student-athletes that critics say help maintain the fiction of amateurism in college sports.

The court ruled 9-0 that the NCAA's curbs on non-cash payments to college athletes related to education - including benefits such as computers, science equipment and musical instruments - are anticompetitive under a federal law called the Sherman Antitrust Act. The NCAA is the major governing body for U.S. intercollegiate sports.

