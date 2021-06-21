Fee concession of 50 per cent for SC, ST, Tea Tribe students by Ajmal Foundation

Ajmal Super 40, an initiative of AIUDF Lok Sabha MP Badruddin Ajmal's foundation, on Monday announced a special concession of 50 per cent in fees for students belonging to the Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe and Tea Tribe communities.

The concession will be available to all students of these three categories, irrespective of their economic background, who enroll themselves for the coaching programme offered by the institution for getting into top engineering, medical and other institutions, Principal Ajmal Super 40 Dr Khasrul Islam told reporters here.

Advertisement

''There will be a 50 per cent concession on fees from this year onward for students who belong to SC, ST and Tea Tribe Communities.

''We hope after availing the concession, the meritorious students of these three communities will be at par with other students or even better,'' he said.

The Ajmal Foundation, whose main trustees are the Dhubri MP and his younger brother and AIUDF MLA Sirajuddin Ajmal, spends more than Rs two crore every year in these endeavours and this would further increase with the addition of the new beneficiaries from this year.

Since the foundation started the Super 40 in 2016, 40 boys and 40 girls, who are meritorious but poor, were sponsored free every year for the two year coaching programme and apart from these 80 students, fee concessions are also provided to very poor meritorious students.

''The free coaching is open to all students who are from poor financial backgrounds but have scored high marks and cracked our entrance examinations. The new scheme for the specific communities is being launched this year,'' the principal said.

An ''On-Line Digital Course'' of Ajmal Super 40 is also being launched this year to enable more students to avail the coaching.

In this program, like physical classroom teachings, the students will get ample opportunity to interact with the teachers and the course fee will be kept affordable, he said.

The academy will also conduct 'After-College Program' for the medical and engineering coaching in Maryam Ajmal Womens College of Science & Technology, Hojai, Ajmal College of Arts, Commerce and Science, Hojai, and Ajmal College of Arts & Science, Dhubri.

It will be open for students of both first and second year of these colleges as well as other colleges at a very minimal course fee.

Meanwhile, a new branch of Super 40 will be opened this year at Ajmal College of Arts and Science, Dhubri, and the admission date will be notified soon.

Two more branches, one in Upper Assam and one in Barak Valley, were being planned, but the pandemic has pushed it back, while another in Barpeta would likely be opened in 2023.

Last year, 18 students of Ajmal Super 40 got selected in IITs and NITs and 82 students qualified for NEET.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)