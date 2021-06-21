Covid: Not calling students back to schools anytime soon, says Sisodia

Left Menu

Sisodia visited four Delhi government schools -- SKV Kondli, GGSS Kalyanpuri, government co-ed schools at IP Extension and Preet Vihar -- and inspected the construction work of 172 new classrooms, an official statement from the deputy chief ministers office said.Keeping in mind the security and safety of children, we are not calling students back to school anytime soon.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-06-2021 22:21 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 22:21 IST
Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday said students will not be called to schools anytime soon keeping in mind their safety and security in view of the Covid pandemic. Sisodia visited four Delhi government schools -- SKV Kondli, GGSS Kalyanpuri, government co-ed schools at IP Extension and Preet Vihar -- and inspected the construction work of 172 new classrooms, an official statement from the deputy chief minister's office said.

''Keeping in mind the security and safety of children, we are not calling students back to school anytime soon. ''We are, however, ensuring that the construction work for the new and improved classrooms are done at a fast pace so that when the children do end up returning back to school, they are welcomed with new and colourful classrooms with the best facilities,'' he said. The statement said 97 per cent of the construction work at SKV Kondli and GGSS Kalyanpuri have been completed and will be fully finished by June. Both the schools are getting 20 new classrooms each, it said.

About 90 per cent of the construction work to build 84 new classrooms at government Co-ed, IP Extension has also been completed and the construction will be fully finished by July, it said, adding that 48 classrooms at the government co-ed senior secondary school at Preet Vihar will be completed by August, it added.

