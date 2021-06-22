Left Menu

Guj: At 67, Vadodara woman fulfils decades-old doctorate dream

On Sunday, the sexagenarian passed her viva voce on 12 contemplations in Jain tradition, to earn her doctorate degree.It has been my dream to become a doctor ever since I enrolled for a Bachelor of Science degree decades ago.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 22-06-2021 15:22 IST | Created: 22-06-2021 15:22 IST
Guj: At 67, Vadodara woman fulfils decades-old doctorate dream
  • Country:
  • India

While for many, age is a reminder to take things slow, for 67-year-old Usha Lodaya, it pushed her to pursue her teenage dream of becoming a doctor.

Lodaya, who had dropped out of college at 20, has completed her doctorate course in Jainism after resuming her education in her sixties. The gritty Vadodara resident enrolled into a Jainism course at Maharashtra-based Shatrunjay Academy, an institution set up to spread the knowledge of Jainism among the community members. On Sunday, the sexagenarian passed her viva voce on 12 contemplations in Jain tradition, to earn her doctorate degree.

''It has been my dream to become a doctor ever since I enrolled for a Bachelor of Science degree decades ago. However, I was forced to drop out of college when I was 20 years old because of an early marriage,'' Lodaya told PTI.

Inspired by her guru Jaydarshitashriji Maharaj, a scholar on Jainism, Lodaya renewed her ambition and worked to realise it by enrolling for an online course in Jainism at the trust-run institute in Jalgaon, Maharashtra.

''My decades-old dream came to be realised as I was inspired by my guruji to join a three-year graduation course in Jainism started at Shatrunjay Academy,'' she said.

Lodaya completed a three-year degree course in Jainism, followed by a two-year Masters and a three-year Doctorate course.

''As I belong to the Jain community, I plan to continue exploring the religion further and teach students from the community, who come to me regularly,'' said a determined Lodaya.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone’s buying it

COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone...

 Australia
2
Google Ads Creative Studio brings together multiple creative tools

Google Ads Creative Studio brings together multiple creative tools

 Global
3
Asus releases new software update for ZenFone 8 Flip

Asus releases new software update for ZenFone 8 Flip

 Global
4
Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021