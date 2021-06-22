J-K amends service rules, new recruits to provide mobile nos used in 5 years & details of in-laws

Providing educational details from age of 15 years, mobile numbers used in last five years, furnishing information of in-laws and details of loans have been made mandatory for any fresh appointments in Jammu and Kashmir, and they will be verified by the CID Department of Police within two months.

The amendment to the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Verification of Character and Antecedents) Instructions, 1997, under which appointment orders are issued, was issued on Monday after a panel set up under the chief secretary last year recommended proper character and antecedents verification by Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Wing.

Advertisement

As per the comprehensive format devised by the government, the selected candidates, besides being asked to provide information about themselves, their family members, including in-laws, have to provide information about the mobile numbers used during the last five years, the registration number of vehicles owned or used, email and social media or web-based portal accounts, in addition to bank and post office account numbers among others.

''The appointing authorities, on the receipt of attestation forms from the candidates, shall forward these forms with a covering letter (sealed and marked secret) in the form prescribed to this Government Order directly to the CID Headquarter for conducting the verification of the character and antecedents of the selectees.

''The CID shall conduct verification of character and antecedents of the selectees and forward the same to the requisitioning authority within one month from the date of receipt of the list of selectees. In case the verification process in respect of some candidates requires more time, the CID may seek another one month in respect of such candidates only while forwarding the completed cases,'' the order issued by the General Administration Department (GAD) read.

However, the order issued by Commissioner Secretary, GAD, Manoj Kumar Dwivedi said the entire time period in the verification process should not be more than two months under any circumstances.

The order said, ''In case of receipt of an adverse report and on confirmation thereof by the State/Divisional/District Level Screening Committee, as the case may be, the appointment shall automatically stand cancelled without any notice.'' The government warned that the furnishing of false information or suppression of any factual information in the attestation form would entail disqualification, and is likely to render the candidate unfit for employment under the government.

''If suppression of any factual information comes to notice at any time during the service of a person, his services would be liable to be terminated without any further notice,'' it said, adding ''if detained, arrested, prosecuted, bound down, fined, convicted, debarred, acquitted etc. subsequent to the completion and submission of the form, the details should be communicated immediately to the authorities to whom the attestation form has been sent early, failing which it will be deemed to be a suppression of factual information.'' Among others, the selected candidates are now required to submit details of educational qualification (academic/technical), showing places of education with years in school, colleges and universities since the age of 15.

In case of stay abroad (including Pakistan/PoK), the selected candidates have to reveal particulars of all places where they have resided for more than one year after attaining age of 18 years, details of foreign visits for the last five years, purpose of visit, details of host with whom he or she stayed.

They are also required to give details of personal contact with government officials of foreign countries, foreign visits of spouse during the last five years and his or her host, details of family members (Indian and Non-Indian) working in foreign missions or in foreign organization, including foreign concerns in India and abroad.

They have to give details of children studying/living/working abroad along with the details of course being pursued with details of college/university, employer details and residential address.

They have to fill in details of membership or association with prescribed or prohibited or banned organization viz Jamaat-e-Islami, details of membership of club or society or association or trust or charity and similar bodies.

They also have to provide details of membership of any political party organization and participation in any political activity, membership of family members or close relatives with any political party or organization and participation in any political activity, details of legal proceedings against or prosecution of family members and close relatives, details of family members or close relatives having been prisoners of war or held by any enemy country for any duration.

The selected candidates need to mention place of birth, nationality, religion and details of native place, if the family has migrated after January 1, 1990, besides giving details of ever being arrested, prosecuted or detained.

They have also been asked to submit if they hold an Arms license, any outstanding loan, borrowings and financial liabilities of self and spouse.

They have to give details of membership of cultural or social organizations associated with or assisted by a foreign mission or organization, details of membership of family members and close relatives of cultural and social organization associated with foreign mission organization.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)