Goa Institute of Management ranked as pioneering B school in Positive Impact Rating

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 22-06-2021 15:44 IST | Created: 22-06-2021 15:44 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Goa Institute of Management (GIM) has been ranked as a pioneering B-school in the Positive Impact Rating 2021 recently.

The report was launched at the United Nations Principles for Responsible Management Education Global Forum event held virtually from New York.

GIM Director Ajit Parulekar on Tuesday said the B-school emerged as a leader and was one of the 46 business schools from 21 countries worldwide that took part in the rating.

Only four B-schools globally made it to the top-ranked Pioneering list, of which three hail from India, he added.

Along with GIM, SP Jain Institute of Management and Research, Xavier School of Management, and University of Business and Technology Kosovo achieved the highest level of Positive Impact Rating (PIR) as pioneering schools.

They did this, thanks to innovative community-based actions, environmental and socially responsible culture and governance, and a strong teaching focus on responsible leadership, Parulekar said.

The PRI rates B-schools globally based on 'best for the world' rather than on 'best in the world' criteria, he noted.

He also said the rating asks students 20 questions in seven relevant impact dimensions that sit within three areas, including energising, educating and engaging.

