Left Menu

Medicine classes in Punjab to resume from Jun 28: Minister

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 22-06-2021 18:09 IST | Created: 22-06-2021 18:02 IST
Medicine classes in Punjab to resume from Jun 28: Minister
Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

After a drop in the number of daily COVID-19 cases, Punjab's Medical Education and Research Minister O P Soni on Tuesday said that physical classes for various streams in medicines in the state would resume from June 28.

Soni said this decision has been taken after a comprehensive deliberation with concerned stakeholders and health experts.

The physical classes had earlier been suspended due to the surge in the Covid pandemic.

The classes of various streams in medicines that would start include those of Bachelor of Medicines and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS), Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS), and Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS).

In an official statement, Soni said that RT-PCR negative report or anti-Covid vaccination certificate (even one dose) has been made mandatory for students to join classes. The department has also issued orders to commence routine work in all nursing schools and colleges, he said.

Punjab had on Monday registered 340 fresh cases of COVID-19, taking the infection tally to 5,92,658, while 24 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 15,854, according to a medical bulletin.

The number of active cases stood at 6,477.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone’s buying it

COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone...

 Australia
2
Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

 India
3
Google Ads Creative Studio brings together multiple creative tools

Google Ads Creative Studio brings together multiple creative tools

 Global
4
Asus releases new software update for ZenFone 8 Flip

Asus releases new software update for ZenFone 8 Flip

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021