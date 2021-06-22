Maha: Boy kidnapped from Thane found in Mumbai's Kurla area

A 7-year-old boy who was kidnapped from Kalwa in Thane district on June 20 was rescued from Kurla in Mumbai and reunited with his parents, police said on Tuesday.

The child had gone missing from Mahatma Phule Nagar when he was playing outside his house, and police teams formed to crack the case got a tip off that he was seen in Kurla, an official said.

The child was reunited with his parents on Monday, while efforts were on to trace the kidnapper, Crime Branch Unit I Senior Inspector Krishna Kokni said.

