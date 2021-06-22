Left Menu

Maha: Boy kidnapped from Thane found in Mumbai's Kurla area

PTI | Thane | Updated: 22-06-2021 20:24 IST | Created: 22-06-2021 20:22 IST
Maha: Boy kidnapped from Thane found in Mumbai's Kurla area
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 7-year-old boy who was kidnapped from Kalwa in Thane district on June 20 was rescued from Kurla in Mumbai and reunited with his parents, police said on Tuesday.

The child had gone missing from Mahatma Phule Nagar when he was playing outside his house, and police teams formed to crack the case got a tip off that he was seen in Kurla, an official said.

The child was reunited with his parents on Monday, while efforts were on to trace the kidnapper, Crime Branch Unit I Senior Inspector Krishna Kokni said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone’s buying it

COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone...

 Australia
2
Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

 India
3
Google Ads Creative Studio brings together multiple creative tools

Google Ads Creative Studio brings together multiple creative tools

 Global
4
Asus releases new software update for ZenFone 8 Flip

Asus releases new software update for ZenFone 8 Flip

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021