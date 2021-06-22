Left Menu

MP cabinet gives nod to set up 350 modern schools

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 22-06-2021 20:32 IST | Created: 22-06-2021 20:32 IST
MP cabinet gives nod to set up 350 modern schools
  • Country:
  • India

The Madhya Pradesh government on Tuesday sanctioned setting up of 350 schools with smart classes and other facilities at a cost of over Rs 6,950 crore, a minister said.

The state cabinet, at a meeting here, cleared a proposal worth Rs 6,952 crore for setting up 350 schools with smart classes and other facilities for students, Home Minister and MP government spokesman Narottam Mishra said.

He was talking to reporters after the cabinet meeting.

Mishra said these schools will serve students living in 15-km periphery of their residence.

They will be equipped with modern facilities, including small classes, laboratories, libraries, sports and transport facilities for students, he said.

Overall, 9,200 such schools will be opened in a phased manner in the state, the minister said.

The first phase was cleared by the cabinet on Tuesday.

In the first phase, one school each will be opened at district headquarters (52) and all blocks (261). Besides, 37 schools will be opened in big cities and other areas lacking such facilities, a government release said.

They will have classes from primary to 12th standard, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone’s buying it

COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone...

 Australia
2
Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

 India
3
Google Ads Creative Studio brings together multiple creative tools

Google Ads Creative Studio brings together multiple creative tools

 Global
4
Asus releases new software update for ZenFone 8 Flip

Asus releases new software update for ZenFone 8 Flip

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021