K'taka govt to launch 2,500 smart classrooms & distribute Tablet PCs for 1.55 lakh students on Wednesday
Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa will launch 2,500 smart classrooms and distribute Tablet PCs to 1.55 lakh students of higher education on June 23.
Yediyurappa will launch this ambitious programme which is being implemented under Karnataka LMS (Learning Management System) by the department of collegiate education, Deputy Chief Minister and Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayan's office said in a statement.
It said, the distribution of Tablet PCs will also take place simultaneously in different colleges of the state in presence of the respective elected representatives.PTI KSU SS PTI PTI
