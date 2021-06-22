Dy CM Sisodia calls review meet after finding construction errors at schools

New Delhi, Jun 22 (PTI Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia called for an urgent review meeting with the PWD Minister and officials on Tuesday after he encountered errors while inspecting construction of new classrooms during visit to a Delhi government-run school.

''Schools and classrooms should be designed keeping in mind the psyche of children. We should design schools in a way that they are interactive, so that when students return to the schools and look at their colourful classes, they are motivated to learn and engage,'' said Sisodia, who is also Delhi's Education Minister, during a meeting with PWD Minister Satyendar Jain and officials of the PWD and the Directorate of Education (DoE).

According to officials, 95 per cent of the construction work in SKV Geeta Colony Block-13 is complete and will be fully finished by the end of month.

''At present, 20 new classrooms are being constructed in the school. Similarly, 90 per cent of construction work is complete in SBV Rajgarh Colony, with 32 new classrooms in the process of being constructed by July 2021. Eight-seven per cent of construction work to build 48 new classrooms at RPVV Gandhi Nagar is complete and the school construction will be fully finished by August 2021.

''Eight-five per cent of classroom construction work is complete at RPVV Gandhi Nagar. It will be fully finished by August 2021 and will host 44 new classrooms,'' a senior govt official said.

