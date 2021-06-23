Left Menu

Odisha panchayat poll likely to be delayed

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 23-06-2021 00:06 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 00:06 IST
Odisha panchayat poll likely to be delayed
  • Country:
  • India

The panchayat election in Odisha, which is scheduled to be held in March 2022, is likely to be delayed as the administration is yet to complete the process of delimitation and reservation of wards, officials said on Tuesday.

It is mandatory to conduct elections after delimitation and reservation of wards, State Election Commissioner Rabindra Nath Sahu said.

However, the process is yet to be completed despite the SEC's repeated letters to the Panchayati Raj department, officials said.

The state has 6,798 gram panchayats. The previous rural poll was held in 2017.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

 India
2
Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

 India
3
Asus Zenfone 8 receiving new software update globally

Asus Zenfone 8 receiving new software update globally

 Global
4
LG unveils advanced AI software for Digital X-Ray Detector

LG unveils advanced AI software for Digital X-Ray Detector

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021