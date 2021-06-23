Left Menu

NSUI demands action against school for not submitting internal assessment marks on time

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 23-06-2021 11:10 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 11:10 IST
NSUI demands action against school for not submitting internal assessment marks on time
  • Country:
  • India

The NSUI has asked the Mizoram government to take disciplinary action against a school for its alleged laxity in the submission of internal assessment marks of over 20 students to the MBSE, which prompted the board to withhold the students' results.

The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) had withheld the results of the students when the results of the Class 12 board examination was declared on June 18, the NSUI alleged on Tuesday.

However, the marks obtained by the students in the board examinations and through internal assessment have been rectified by the MBSE on Tuesday.

A statement issued by the National Student Union of India (NSUI), the student wing of the Congress, claimed that at least 23 students of Government Mizo Higher Secondary School in Aizawl were declared failed when the Class-12 board examinations results were declared on June 18 because the school ''failed'' to submit their internal assessment marks to the MBSE prior to the declaration of their results.

However, officials of the board put the student number at 25.

The NSUI said that the students belonged to Arts stream with a subject combination of Economics, Computer Science, Mathematics, English, and a vernacular subject (Mizo).

The laxity on the party of the school has mentally harassed the students, the NSUI alleged.

It asked the concerned authority to find out persons responsible for such an incident and take disciplinary action against them.

The school management in a statement has tendered an apology to all the parents and students concerned for hurting their sentiments citing it was ''purely'' a mistake.

Though the students were accorded internal assessment marks by the school, they were mistakenly missed in the list when internal assessment marks obtained by all the students was submitted to the board, the management said.

Meanwhile, an official of MBSE told PTI that the examination committee of the board has rectified the marks obtained by the 25 students of that school and their final marksheet (scorecard) were uploaded on the board's website on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

 India
2
Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

 India
3
Ericsson adds 5G mid-band, mMIMO support to Cloud RAN portfolio

Ericsson adds 5G mid-band, mMIMO support to Cloud RAN portfolio

 Sweden
4
Asus Zenfone 8 receiving new software update globally

Asus Zenfone 8 receiving new software update globally

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021