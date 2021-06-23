Mirae Asset Foundation Supports Vaccine Coverage Drive Against COVID-19 in Mumbai

Business Wire India Mirae Asset Foundation (MAF) has initiated a major vaccination drive to facilitate free vaccination to over 15,000 people in Mumbai. For this, the Entity has tied up with Holy Family Hospital (HFH), Bandra (W), and Nanavati Max Super Speciality Hospital NMSSH) (The vaccinations by Nanavati Max Super Speciality Hospital will be done at Jamnabai Narsee School at Vile Parle West) to offer free COVID-19 vaccinations in Mumbai to increase vaccine uptake. MAF sees this as a strategic initiative to rapidly reach herd immunity. This comes at a time when Mumbai and Maharashtra's cases are declining and lockdowns are being lifted, so immediately increased access to vaccinations will ensure that more people are protected quickly.

Mirae Asset Foundation's director Mr. Ritesh Patel said, "Mirae Asset is trying to do its duty as a responsible corporate citizen. Recognizing the challenges to vaccine access, we are partnering with charitable hospitals that have a community health component in their health and hospital services." Brief detail on the registration process and information will be available on Mirae Asset Foundation's webpage on Mirae Asset website.

Since the onset of the pandemic, MAF has undertaken other innovative and strategic engagements against COVID-19. Through collaborations with various government agencies, MAF made significant endeavors for COVID-19 detection and testing in Mumbai and Thane districts. Over 10,000 people have benefited from this initiative. Mirae Asset Foundation donated state-of-the-art RNA extraction machines, RNA extraction kits, an RT-PCR machine, and industrial refrigerators to strengthen the capacity of Haffkine Institute, Parel, Mumbai, and CSTM Hospital, Kalwa, Thane.

About Mirae Asset Foundation Mirae Asset Foundation is the Mumbai-based charitable and CSR arm of Mirae Asset's businesses in India, committed to educational development since 2018, in line with their parent, Mirae Asset Park Hyeon Joo Foundation in Korea.

Before COVID-19, MAF provided scholarships for students at all levels of education through institutional partnerships. These include schools, colleges, government, civil institutions, and other institutions of excellence including several IIMs. In early April 2020, MAF immediately started investing in infrastructure for educational capacity for increased access to remote learning for the poor and the underprivileged across Mumbai through strategic NGO partnerships.

Website: https://www.miraeassetmf.co.in/mirae-asset-foundation

