ALTURA by Macmillan Education wins hands down - declared 'Best Classroom Tech Solution of the Year'

NOIDA, India, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Macmillan Publishers India Pvt. Ltd. bagged the Best Classroom Tech Solution of the Year at the Ed Tech X Indian Education Awards 2021. The prestigious award was conferred in the presence of eminent school leaders and policy makers like Prof Anil Sahasrabudhe, Chairman AICTE, Dr Biswajit Saha, Director Vocational & Training CBSE and Major Harsh Kumar, Secretary NCERT.

The pandemic saw a few blended learning solutions being launched, but none caught the customers' imagination as ALTURA did. ALTURA- Advancing Learning and Teaching using Resources and Assessments- is a blended integrated learning solution, launched on a global platform, with its instructional design being developed in partnership with Foundation for Innovation and Technology Transfer (FITT), the industrial interface organization of IIT Delhi. Speaking at the event, Mr Rajesh Pasari, Managing Director, Macmillan Education India, said, ''ALTURA solves a key customer need of searching for relevant and engaging resources for an effective and seamless teaching-learning experience. Macmillan's ALTURA meets high product quality standards, and combined with creativity and innovation, we are sure it will be successful and sustainable in the long run.'' ALTURA empowers educators to develop future ready citizens to solve global challenges. It has imbibed the vision of National Education Policy 2020 in its pedagogical approach with deep integration of experiential learning and 21st century skills development. Powered by Edtech, ALTURA will help schools enhance academic performance of learners through continuous assessment, performance analytics and data driven decision-making. Teachers are finding it delightful as ALTURA functions like a personal assistant, ready to hand over lesson plans, a rich suite of assessments and teaching videos. ALTURA aims to build learner autonomy through a unique Altura English Skill on Alexa, for young learners to develop language proficiency through quizzes and conversations. It equips young learners with skills of creativity, critical thinking and digital literacy which are prerequisites to excel in today's dynamic world.

Macmillan Education, is one of the few publishers to have successfully leaped on the product roadmap from print to blended learning. With ALTURA enabling hybrid learning, over 250 schools have signed up for it, not just to meet their immediate need for virtual teaching, but also for the ease of use that it offers teachers, parents and students alike. Futuristic school leaders adopting ALTURA for their learners are reassured by the unfailing trust they have in Macmillan's learning resources and extensive training support.

Deep trust, greater teaching efficacy, higher engagement and focus on learning outcomes -that's where we're going. And the Macmillan team couldn't be prouder of ALTURA.

About Macmillan Education: With a hefty list of accolades associated with its name, Best Education Brand 2020, to name one, Macmillan Education is the preferred partner of choice for leading educational institutions in India, be it for content, training or assessment.

Macmillan Education India (MEI) produces curricular resources in both print and digital form and offers assessments along with teacher training. MEI has been in the school and higher education market in India for over 125 years and is today partnering with over 15,000 schools and reaching over 10 million learners. It is quite probable that every child from a private school in India would have read Macmillan Education content at some stage of life.

Know more about Macmillan at www.macmillaneducation.in About Springer Nature: Macmillan Education is a part of Springer Nature, a leading global research, educational and professional publisher, home to an array of respected and trusted brands providing quality content through a range of innovative products and services. Springer Nature is the world's largest academic book publisher, publisher of the world's most influential journals and a pioneer in the field of open research. The company numbers almost 13,000 staff in over 50 countries. Springer Nature was formed in 2015 through the merger of Nature Publishing Group, Macmillan Education and Springer Science+Business Media.

