Chapter-wise Topic-wise ICSE & ISC Question Banks 2021 -22 Launched! With Video Based Learning

The period of time before the ICSE & ISC board examination is probably one of the most stressful times in the life of a student. The pressure is immense and there is a lot on the line since it is the examination that decides which secondary school you get into, which college or university takes you in and finally, how your future looks, overall. It also happens to be the first examination that the students have to appear for that is conducted on a national scale, furthering the cause for pressure and nervousness. In a time like this, a student needs all the help that he or she can get. That means tools that make the studying process easier, reference books, etc.

How Studying ICSE & ISC Question Banks 2021 -22 can help you improve your grades, drastically Now this might sound like an assumption or a presumption of sorts, but it has been provided time and again and this time is no different. Oswaal Books’ study tools have always come through for the students. Their latest ICSE & ISC 2021-22 Question Banks is a pool of important information, questions and other studying tools that can make the process a lot easier and help the students to cover more grounds (with respect to their ICSE & ISC New syllabus 2021 -22) in much less time than usual. Here are a few of the additional features that the book consists and how referring to it can help you in your examination: 1. Categorized and classified – As the name is suggestive of, the book has compartments according to the classification of information, thereby making it a lot easier for the students. When revising, the students need something that allows them to revise efficiently, thoroughly but also quickly so that they can allot more time to assimilating additional information or towards problem solving. This book not only makes a great question bank but is also suited for revision. The revision section is divided up and categorized depending on the topics and chapters so that if the students feel they need to revisit a certain chapter or a topic, they can look it up accordingly.

2. Mind Maps – Much like in the real world, mind maps are actually maps consisting of information that gives your memory a steer in the right direction and the kick start it needs to recall information effectively. There is no refuting the fact that the CISCE board examination curriculum is, in fact, quite vast and immersive. Remembering every little detail is really difficult. However, to score well, this is something that students need to learn to do and what better way to do that other than resorting to the Mind Maps that these ICSE & ISC 2021-22 Question Banks for Class 10 & 12 come with. They help you compartmentalize information in your head to facilitate easy recalling and paraphrasing.

3. Concept Videos – When we said that Oswaal Books always thinks of the students and in their benefit, we weren’t exaggerating a bit. In most other question banks that are available in the market, the students are left with a bunch of question papers from the previous years’ examinations. However, that is not the case with these ICSE & ISC question banks 2021 -22. It is the perfect tool for hybrid learning (which is really big these days as it is a faster and more effective way for students to absorb information and knowledge) as it contains concept videos that make for real-time learning. Considering the fact that the students already have to stare at books all day in order to prepare for their board examination, the last thing they need is another book to dull it down for them, even further. Through video learning (concept videos) students feel a change of pace and are able to cope with the pressure in a better and more organized way by learning but in a completely different format altogether.

4. Solved Papers with Answers by Toppers – Sometimes, the biggest help for a student is guidance and a little help with answers and how they are to be attempted. These ICSE & ISC 2021-22 question banks for Class 10 & Class 12 respectively contains solved papers where the answers provided have been the answers to the questions by previous ICSE & ISC toppers. By going through these, the student becomes more aware of the format of answering and what is expected of them. They learn to frame better sentences and incorporate the right kind and amount of information so as to get them the marks that they need. Here’s the recommended link for ICSE Question Bank 2021-22 Class 10: https://bit.ly/2SR4RJw & ISC Question Bank 2021 -22 Class 12: https://bit.ly/3gYgAO9 5. Suggestions for Difficult Topics – A heads up goes a long way when preparing for an examination of the scale of ICSE boards. Oswaal Books’ question bank contains suggestions for students (that can cater to the entirety of the examination in general or can be pretty specific in nature) and topics that are generally found to be tougher for the students. This is really helpful as the students know beforehand what they need to focus on while studying and which areas they need to work on harder.

6. Includes all latest typologies – This book contains all the latest typologies which means that is one less thing that the students and the parents have to worry about when solving these papers.

For years now, Oswaal Books has been the cornerstone and the flag-bearer for students who are successful in ICSE board examinations. They have developed into a household name and are favoured by teachers and students alike.

