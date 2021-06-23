QUOTES-What people are saying about closure of Hong Kong's Apple Daily

Hong Kong pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily is set to print one million copies of its last edition on Thursday, after a year in which it was raided by police and its tycoon owner and other staff were arrested under a national security law. Following are some comments from Hong Kong residents and others in reaction to the news.

JOHNNY KU, 55, WORKS IN BUILDING MANAGEMENT "If Apple Daily can't survive, then there is no press freedom. If such a strong organisation can also lose its voice, I think other media organisations will also be scared."

EUROPEAN UNION SPOKESPERSON "The closure of Apple Daily's Hong Kong operations clearly shows how the National Security Law imposed by Beijing is being used to stifle freedom of the press and the free expression of opinions.

"Its closing seriously undermines media freedom and pluralism, which are essential for any open and free society. The erosion of press freedom is also counter to Hong Kong's aspirations as an international business hub." MARIA TSE, 39, WORKS IN EDUCATION

"My emotions are just like the weather, raining. I'm quite sad, because it's a newspaper I've been reading from a young age."

