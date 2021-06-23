Left Menu

Goa govt to rent out unused school buildings, land to non-profit institutions

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 23-06-2021 18:46 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 18:46 IST
Goa govt to rent out unused school buildings, land to non-profit institutions
  • Country:
  • India

The Goa cabinet on Wednesday decided to hand over unused school buildings and land to non-profit institutions for a “nominal rent”.

Speaking to reporters after chairing a cabinet meeting, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said, “The government school lands and buildings, which are not in use, would be handed over to non-profit making intuitions and social organisations.'' The state government will charge a nominal rent from such institutions after handing over the premises and land, he said.

School buildings, which have anganwadis, will be handed over to the state Directorate of Women and Child Welfare to run the anganwadis, the chief minister said.

At least 50 to 60 such schools can be handed over to non-profit making institutions or social organisations, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

 India
2
Ericsson adds 5G mid-band, mMIMO support to Cloud RAN portfolio

Ericsson adds 5G mid-band, mMIMO support to Cloud RAN portfolio

 Sweden
3
Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

 India
4
Asus Zenfone 8 receiving new software update globally

Asus Zenfone 8 receiving new software update globally

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021