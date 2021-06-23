Left Menu

Syama Prasad Mookerjee most underrated leader of post-independence India: Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Wednesday said Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee, the BJPs ideologue, was the most underrated leader of post-independence India. Speaking at a national webinar on The Monuments of Culture and Patriotism and their significance to mark the death anniversary of Mookerjee, he said history has been unfair to this illustrious son of India.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2021 19:14 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 19:14 IST
Syama Prasad Mookerjee most underrated leader of post-independence India: Jitendra Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Wednesday said Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee, the BJP’s ideologue, was the most underrated leader of post-independence India. Speaking at a national webinar on “The Monuments of Culture and Patriotism and their significance” to mark the death anniversary of Mookerjee, he said history has been unfair to this illustrious son of India. The seminar was organised by the National Monuments Authority of India under its chairman, Tarun Vijay. “Mookerjee was the most underrated leader of the post-independence India. He was also the most underrated academician of the 20th century. At the age of barely 33, he became the vice-chancellor of Calcutta University in that glorious era of education in Bengal,” said Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel. He said, India lost the three stalwarts -- Sardar Patel, Dr B R Ambedkar and Mookerjee -- within a few years of independence. “Had they lived longer, India could have been saved of the infamous Nehruvian blunders that happened subsequently,” the minister said. Referring to Mookerjee’s movement for “Ek Vidhan, Ek Nishan, Ek Pradhan”, Singh recalled that it is the Kathua region where Mookerjee had courted arrest after having entered the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir without obtaining a permit, so that a message could go across the country that Jammu and Kashmir was as much a part of India as any other state of the Indian Union. He said, in a fittest tribute to the illustrious son of India, Asia's longest bi-directional highway tunnel, the 'Chenani-Nashri Highway Tunnel' between Udhampur and Ramban in Jammu and Kashmir has been named after him. This was India's first major project of the central government to be named after Mookerjee in seventy years, Singh said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

 India
2
Ericsson adds 5G mid-band, mMIMO support to Cloud RAN portfolio

Ericsson adds 5G mid-band, mMIMO support to Cloud RAN portfolio

 Sweden
3
Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

 India
4
Asus Zenfone 8 receiving new software update globally

Asus Zenfone 8 receiving new software update globally

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021