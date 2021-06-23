Kejriwal, Sisodia greets Karnam Malleswari for her appointment as 1st VC of Delhi Sports University

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia met India's first female Olympic medallist Karnam Malleswari on Wednesday and extended their greetings for her appointment as the first vice chancellor of Delhi Sports University, according to an official statement.

The 2000 Sydney Olympics bronze medal-winning weightlifter was appointed to the post by the Delhi government on Tuesday.

The objective of the university is to create a pool of athletes who would represent the nation in the Olympic Games. Officials of the university will visit schools to conduct talent hunt and identify potential athletes from among the students. ''Our dream of launching Delhi Sports University is coming true. It gives me great pride that Olympic medallist Karnam Malleswari will be first vice-chancellor of Delhi Sports University. We discussed the vision of Delhi Sports University today,'' Kejriwal tweet in Hindi on International Olympic Day.

Sisodia said the Delhi Sports University will be a prime facility of its kind , paramount in developing and fostering a culture rich in building sports acumen and provide world class coaching. The degree a student will receive upon graduation from Delhi Sports University will be equivalent to degrees in mainstream courses.

''It is my greatest pleasure to announce the appointment of the first vice-chancellor of Delhi Sports University, Olympic medallist Karnam Malleshwari. Our purpose to establish the Delhi Sports University is to build and create athletes in our country who will make our nation proud. ''We want to create an atmosphere where sports flourishes and bring our players to a level where they bring at least 50 medals each time so that we can finally host the 2048 Olympics in India,'' he said.

Malleswari said the university officials will identify student and match their athletic skills to the sports they are apt for.

''We should start visiting schools once they reopen and conduct a talent hunt for students interested in sports. There are many children who take keen interest in sports but due to lack of any infrastructure are unable to pursue their dream.

''We will identify students and match their athletic skills to the sports they are apt for,'' she said.

About the intention behind setting up the varsity, Sisodia said the aim is provide a space for individuals to hone their athletic talent.

''We want to nurture talent so that we can say at least 50 Olympians are proud alumni of Delhi Sports University. Our goal is to prepare international medal-winning champions in at least 10 sports,'' he added.

The Delhi Assembly had in 2019 passed a bill to set up a Delhi Sports University (DSU), which will offer graduation, post-graduation and doctorate degrees in cricket, football, and hockey among other sports.

