SKAN Medical research trust announces Rs 20 cr grant to IIT Roorkee

SKAN Medical research trust, promoted by IT veteran Ashok Soota, on Wednesday announced a Rs 20 crore grant to IIT Roorkee.

In April, Soota had announced the setting up of SKAN, a not-for-profit entity that will conduct medical research, and a Rs 200 crore commitment towards the effort.

The Rs 20 crore grant to IIT Roorkee (IITR) has been made towards sponsoring a Chair Professorship, three Faculty Fellowships, creation of a wet-lab and funding of joint research projects, a statement said.

The first project under this agreement has already been identified and it is in the area of bipolar disease, it added.

IITR is engaged in teaching and research in science, engineering, management, humanities & social sciences and architecture & planning disciplines. In particular, it is engaged in research in the field of biological sciences and bio-engineering. "I am delighted to have this opportunity to give back to my alma mater through this grant. There is negligible private funding towards medical research in India and I was pleased to see that IITR is doing excellent work in this area. I see this as a good opportunity for me to contribute and also fulfil these needs of IITR," Ashok Soota, Chairman of SKAN Trust, said.

