Left Menu

SKAN Medical research trust announces Rs 20 cr grant to IIT Roorkee

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2021 20:47 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 20:45 IST
SKAN Medical research trust announces Rs 20 cr grant to IIT Roorkee
Representative Image. Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

SKAN Medical research trust, promoted by IT veteran Ashok Soota, on Wednesday announced a Rs 20 crore grant to IIT Roorkee.

In April, Soota had announced the setting up of SKAN, a not-for-profit entity that will conduct medical research, and a Rs 200 crore commitment towards the effort.

The Rs 20 crore grant to IIT Roorkee (IITR) has been made towards sponsoring a Chair Professorship, three Faculty Fellowships, creation of a wet-lab and funding of joint research projects, a statement said.

The first project under this agreement has already been identified and it is in the area of bipolar disease, it added.

IITR is engaged in teaching and research in science, engineering, management, humanities & social sciences and architecture & planning disciplines. In particular, it is engaged in research in the field of biological sciences and bio-engineering. "I am delighted to have this opportunity to give back to my alma mater through this grant. There is negligible private funding towards medical research in India and I was pleased to see that IITR is doing excellent work in this area. I see this as a good opportunity for me to contribute and also fulfil these needs of IITR," Ashok Soota, Chairman of SKAN Trust, said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ericsson adds 5G mid-band, mMIMO support to Cloud RAN portfolio

Ericsson adds 5G mid-band, mMIMO support to Cloud RAN portfolio

 Sweden
2
Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

 India
3
Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

 India
4
Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021