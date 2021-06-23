51-member committee set up by Congress in Kerala

The political affairs committee of the Congress party in Kerala on Wednesday unanimously decided to constitute a 51-member Kerala PCC, its president K Sudhakaran said here.

Sudhakaran, who met reporters after the meeting, said theparty would be revamped and five regional committees would be formed to study the reason behind the electoral defeat.

Advertisement

''The political affairs committee has agreed to reduce the number of members in the KPCC, which will include the president, three working presidents, three vice-presidents, 15 general secretaries and one treasurer,'' Sudhakaran said.

He said the presence of Dalit, women members in the KPCC would be ensured.

The party chief said there was a need to politically educateits cadre and a political school would be set up.

He said the district Congresscommittees(DCC) would also be revamped along the lines of the KPCC.

The Congress party in the State got a new chief recently after its drubbing in the Assembly election which was held on April 6.

The Left parties rode back to power in the election and bagged 99 seats while the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) bagged 41 seats.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)