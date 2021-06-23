Left Menu

51-member committee set up by Congress in Kerala

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 23-06-2021 21:51 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 21:40 IST
51-member committee set up by Congress in Kerala
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The political affairs committee of the Congress party in Kerala on Wednesday unanimously decided to constitute a 51-member Kerala PCC, its president K Sudhakaran said here.

Sudhakaran, who met reporters after the meeting, said theparty would be revamped and five regional committees would be formed to study the reason behind the electoral defeat.

''The political affairs committee has agreed to reduce the number of members in the KPCC, which will include the president, three working presidents, three vice-presidents, 15 general secretaries and one treasurer,'' Sudhakaran said.

He said the presence of Dalit, women members in the KPCC would be ensured.

The party chief said there was a need to politically educateits cadre and a political school would be set up.

He said the district Congresscommittees(DCC) would also be revamped along the lines of the KPCC.

The Congress party in the State got a new chief recently after its drubbing in the Assembly election which was held on April 6.

The Left parties rode back to power in the election and bagged 99 seats while the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) bagged 41 seats.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ericsson adds 5G mid-band, mMIMO support to Cloud RAN portfolio

Ericsson adds 5G mid-band, mMIMO support to Cloud RAN portfolio

 Sweden
2
Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

 India
3
Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

 India
4
Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021