No leaves for Muzaffarnagar police during Zila panchayat elections

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 24-06-2021 13:41 IST | Created: 24-06-2021 13:06 IST
Police personnel and officers here won't be allowed to take leaves during the elections for the post of Zila panchayat chairman, officials said on Thursday.

The elections will be held from June 25 to July 3.

According to an order issued by Additional Director General of Police Prashant Kumar, the step was taken to smoothly conduct the polls.

