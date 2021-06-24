No leaves for Muzaffarnagar police during Zila panchayat elections

Police personnel and officers here won't be allowed to take leaves during the elections for the post of Zila panchayat chairman, officials said on Thursday.

The elections will be held from June 25 to July 3.

Advertisement

According to an order issued by Additional Director General of Police Prashant Kumar, the step was taken to smoothly conduct the polls.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)