IITH Announces Online Course On Foundations Of Machine Learning

• For engineering students • 50-week foundation course • Taught by IIITH faculty HYDERABAD, India, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In keeping with its objective of enhancing the quality of education in Artificial Intelligence (AI), iHub-Data at IIITH has launched a 50-week foundation course in Modern Machine Learning for engineering students. The online course is open to undergraduate engineering students who are in their third or fourth year pursuing a program in Computer Science/Information Technology, Electronics Engineering, Electrical Engineering or other allied branches from any technical institution in India.

Students need to be nominated by their respective colleges through the faculty members. Selected students will undergo a preparatory module.

This program uniquely combines the benefits of an in-class program with the flexibility of online learning. Recorded classes give the participants the flexibility of learning at their pace. The live interactions with the faculty and mentors helps them to clarify their doubts and queries.

Core instructors of the course include IIITH faculty - Prof C V Jawahar, Prof Anoop M. Namboodiri and Prof Ravi Kiran Sarvadevabhatla. The 50-week certificate program in Modern Machine Learning includes online modules with personalised learning experience and equal focus on foundation and practices, discussions with eminent researchers from academics and industry. Also, cash awards await all students on successful completion of the course (INR 25000 to the top 5%; INR 15000 to the next 20%; INR 10000 to the next 25% and INR 8000 to the rest). Participation fee for the course is INR 10,000 + tax and financial assistance will be provided for deserving students.

Speaking on the decision to launch this program, Prof C V Jawahar, Dean R&D said, ''Since IIITH has the largest AI/ML academic lab in the country we've started this course to enable students from other colleges to gain from our expertise and set them on their career paths should they choose to specialise in machine learning in the future''.

More details on the course at https://ihub-data.iiit.ac.in/mml2021/ About IIIT-Hyderabad The International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad (IIITH) is an autonomous research university founded in 1998 that focuses on the core areas of Information Technology, such as Computer Science, Electronics and Communications, and their applications in other domains through inter-disciplinary research that has a greater social impact. Some of its research domains include Visual Information Technologies, Human Language Technologies, Data Engineering, VLSI and Embedded Systems, Computer Architecture, Wireless Communications, Algorithms and Information Security, Robotics, Building Science, Cognitive Science, Earthquake Engineering, Computational Natural Sciences and Bioinformatics, Education Technologies, Power Systems, IT in Agriculture and e-Governance.

