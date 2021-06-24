Deakin University and Great Lakes Institute of Management sign an agreement to offer innovative pathway programs in business and business analytics to Indian students

NEW DELHI, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Great Lakes Institute of Management, with its campuses in Gurgaon and Chennai (GLIM), has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Deakin University to offer an innovative option for Indian students to articulate into undergraduate business degrees in Australia after having studied the first year at GLIM in India.

The association will provide a great opportunity for students to study a three-year Bachelors degree from Deakin Business School (DBS) through a transnational education (TNE) on a licensing model with the first year spent at Great Lakes Institute of Management (GLIM) at its Gurgaon and Chennai campuses. Student outreach and the technology platform to support the programs would be provided by Great Learning, a leading ed-tech platform in higher education.

The collaboration was earlier formalised by Professor Gary Smith, Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Global Engagement), Deakin University and Mr Mohan Lakhamraju, Vice Chairman, Great Lakes Institute of Management, who virtually signed an agreement in the presence of Ms Catherine Gallagher, Senior Trade & Investment Commissioner, Australian Trade & Investment Commission, New Delhi, alongside other senior representatives from both institutions.

In this model, Deakin Business School will provide a standard licensing package that comprises 8 undergraduate units and offer students the opportunity to articulate into the second year of any one of four undergraduate programs at Deakin University.

Through this agreement, GLIM will teach one year (8 credit points under license), at their Gurgaon and Chennai campuses in India. Students who complete these units, in addition to meeting the Deakin University entry requirements, would then articulate into a pathway to progress into either of the degrees in Bachelor of Business, Bachelor of Business Analytics, Bachelor of Commerce, Bachelor of Business (Sport Management) and complete years 2 and 3 on-shore in Australia. Upon successful completion, Deakin University would award a bachelor's degree in the students' chosen course.

Mr Mohan Lakhamraju, Chairman, Great Lakes Institute of Management said, ''Great Lakes is very excited to offer students in India this unique, convenient and high-quality option in collaboration with Deakin University for pursuing their undergraduate degree programs in business and analytics. Over the past 10 years, Great Lakes has established itself as the leading institution of excellence in the highly sought-after area of business analytics and will bring this excellence into these UG programs. Deakin University has been a pioneer in offering innovative learning options and Great Lakes is proud to associate with them for the benefit of students in these challenging times.'' Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Global Engagement at Deakin University, Professor Gary Smith said that Deakin continuously seeks to develop such innovative pathway models to provide students with an opportunity to keep their study and career goals on track, especially in these challenging situations.

This agreement with Great Lakes Institute is an important one which would enable a high-value outcome both in terms of quality students coming to Deakin and also developing a pool of high-end talent who would be able to find their place in the global workplace in the future.

The partners will further explore developing similar pathway programs in other emerging study areas to expand innovative learning options for the young students in India. For more information on the program, please email bba.deakin@greatlearning.in or call +91 83106 88421.

ABOUT DEAKIN UNIVERSITY - www.deakin.edu.au Established in 1974, Deakin is ranked in the top 50 Universities in the World who are under 50 years of age. Deakin is placed in the top 1% of the world's universities (ARWU) and is ranked as Australia's #1 university for overall educational experience, which is enhanced by innovative digital engagement. Deakin was awarded a 5-star rating by the prestigious university ranking organisation Quacquarelli Symonds (QS).

As one of Australia's leading tertiary education providers for over 40 years, Deakin teaches over 60,000 students each year of which more than 3000 are from the Indian sub-continent. Deakin hosts students from across 133 countries and for ten consecutive years our undergraduate students have been the most satisfied students of all Victorian universities (Australian Graduate Survey 2010-2015, Graduate Outcomes Survey 2016-2019 (GOS), Quality Indicators for Learning and Teaching (QILT)).

Deakin University aims to be Australia's premier university in driving the digital frontier, enabling globally connected education for the jobs of the future and research that makes a difference to the communities we serve.

About Great Lakes Great Lakes has emerged as a top-ranking business school within a short span of 15 years, driven by its exceptional academic faculty, innovative and pathbreaking initiatives, eminent advisory council, world-class campuses and international collaborations. It is the youngest B-school in the country to receive the accreditation of the Association of MBAs (AMBA, UK) for its PGPM and PGXPM programs in 2014 in Chennai and 2019 in Gurgaon. Consistently ranked among the top business schools in India, Great Lakes continues to innovate to meet the fast-evolving needs of its students, corporate partners and the community at large.

