LPU students invent new machine for cotton picking

Punjab-based Lovely Professional University (LPU) on Thursday said its students from the School of Electronics and Electrical Engineering have developed a new machine for cotton picking that will offer farmers respite from hand picking of cotton.

The machine, which automatically picks cotton balls from the plant, not only takes away the amount of labour involved but also expedites the process, the university said in a statement.

The new machine was recently showcased at the prestigious 'Texas Instruments Innovation Challenge' (TI IICDC-19) where LPU students won the 'Second Technical Innovation Award' for their innovation, it added.

''The machine developed by LPU students uses an object detection system to detect cotton with the help of a robotic arm and vacuum pump to pick the cotton ball from the plant and can be a worthy replacement for this age-old process,'' LPU said.

The students are now trying to apply this technology for other vegetables as well in hydroponics agriculture, it said.

The team was headed by D Dilip Kumar and mentored by professor Anil Rawat. Other team members included Yenethala Syamalarao, Uppada Koteswar Rao, Kasthuri Bhanu Prakash, Ganta Tharun Reddy, and Bollampalli Sai Kiran.

Commenting on the innovation, LPU Chancellor Ashok Mittal said: ''Kudos to the team behind this innovation, and I hope it inspires our students to make more such efforts, even if they have to pursue them remotely. We are committed to supporting them in any way we can." According to LPU, manual cotton picking is extremely tiresome, monotonous, and back-breaking work. With the average cotton plant less than three feet high, workers have to continuously stoop down to pick cotton.

Manual picking of cotton is still prevalent in countries like China, India, Turkey, and Brazil and amounts to almost 70 per cent of the cotton produced world over, it added.

