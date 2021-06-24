Left Menu

BSE Odisha class 10 result to be announced on June 25

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 24-06-2021 23:06 IST | Created: 24-06-2021 23:01 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Board of Secondary Education, Odisha, will announce the annual results of the BSE Odisha High School Certificate (class 10), State Open School Certificate, and Madhyama examination on Friday, according to a statement.

The results will be placed before the examination committee of the Board at 1 pm for approval.

After being approved by the committee, the results of all three examinations will be published from the head office at Cuttack at 4 pm, the BSE statement said.

The results will be made available on the official websites -- www.bseodisha.ac.in and www.bseodisha.nic.in -- from 6 pm, it said.

In case of non-availability of internet facility, the service can be made available on mobile phones. For this, one has to type OR01, add space, roll number and send an SMS to 5676750, the BSE added.

This is for the first time that the results of class 10 are going to be declared without holding the annual examinations.

The evaluation has been split into two - 40 per cent from the performance of class 9 and 60 per cent from the performance in Class-10 practice tests.

Of the past performance for four consecutive years of 2017 - 2020, the best result year will be taken as a reference year to allot marks, said a senior official.

