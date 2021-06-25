Bengal Cabinet approves Student Credit Card scheme

Left Menu

The West Bengal Cabinet on Thursday approved the Student Credit Card scheme, which the Trinamool Congress had promised in its election manifesto, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said.A student can get a soft loan of up to Rs 10 lakh to pursue higher studies with the help of the credit card.

The West Bengal Cabinet on Thursday approved the Student Credit Card scheme, which the Trinamool Congress had promised in its election manifesto, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said.

A student can get a soft loan of up to Rs 10 lakh to pursue higher studies with the help of the credit card.

''Today, the Cabinet gave its nod to the Student Credit Card scheme. Anyone who has spent 10 years in West Bengal can avail the benefits of it. Loan will be available for undergraduate, postgraduate, doctoral and post-doctoral study in India or abroad,'' Banerjee told reporters.

She added that one person is eligible for the scheme till 40 years of age.

''Fifteen years will be given to a student to repay the loan after getting a job,'' the chief minister said.

The programme will be launched on June 30, she said.

