Delhi govt announces naming contest for online single window public services portal

The Delhi government has announced a contest for suggesting the name of its new online single window portal for public services.

The winner will be awarded a cash prize of Rs 1,50,000 while 21 shortlisted entries will be awarded Rs 10,000 each.

The portal https://edistrict.delhigov.nic.in will have 400 services of all departments available online. Candidates can submit their entries to https://delhi.gov.in/newname. The last date for submission of entries is July 4.

